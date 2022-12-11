DIAMOND, Mo. — Visitors to “George Washington Carver National Monument” got to learn more about Carver’s religious side.

The “Man of Great Faith” educational presentation was held Sunday.

Park guides say it’s important to understand this side of Carver as it goes hand-in-hand with his passions for nature, science, and literature.

Carver got up at 4 a.m. every day to spend time in nature while talking to who he called “The Great Creator.”

Letters and documents from Carver show he found inspiration in this practice.

“Each and every one of us finds ways to get through some of our darkest times. Whether that’s faith, whether it’s something else it kind of shows you, it kind of gives an example of somebody who found that inspiration in faith, and it led him through so much. And as a way, I hope that people will never forget that they always have that opportunity to create a connection with something more,” said Valerie Baldwin, Park Guide.

Next Saturday, December 17th, the park is hosting the “Wonders of the Night Sky” event.

It starts at 6 p.m. and visitors will take part in a constellation tour.