DIAMOND, Mo. — There was an opportunity this afternoon to learn about historic African Americans who made a great impact on the country.

It all happened at the “George Washington Carver National Monument” in Diamond.

A park guide presented the many contributions in fields such as politics, law, medicine, literature, and even education.

Many of these icons had to overcome tough obstacles to achieve their major accomplishments.

“Knowing, at least knowing one, remembering one Trailblazer, learning about what they overcame to accomplish what they did,” said Valerie Baldwin, Park Guide.

To explore the legacy of more than 400 years of the African American experience, you can always visit the George Washington Carver National Monument in Diamond.