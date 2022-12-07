SENECA, Mo. — An in-home vaccination program is now available through a “Prater’s Pharmacy.”

It’s partnering with the “Missouri Pharmacy Association” and the “Department of Health and Senior Services” to offer the service.

It’s a need the pharmacy first noticed during the start of the pandemic when customers would ask if mobile vaccines were available.

“Prater’s” is now offering screenings and vaccines for the Flu, COVID, Pneumococcal, Shingles, Tetanus, and Whooping Cough boosters.

Grant funding is making the “mobile vaccination” process possible. regardless of a patient’s insurance status.

“Anyone that is not getting vaccinated because you’re not able to a pharmacy or your doctor’s office qualifies. That’s really all it is. If transportation is a barrier to you getting your routine vaccinations, then we can come to you,” said Amanda Wilson, Prater’s Pharmacy Pharmacist.

“Prater’s” has locations in Seneca, Webb City, and Sarcoxie.