GRANBY, Mo. — There was a unique chain of “dominoes” in the Granby Elementary gymnasium.

Boxes of mac-n-cheese, stuffing, cereal, and other non-perishables, eventually became part of a “Food Drive Domino Run.”

The food is part of an annual “Thanksgiving Food Drive” for students.

They, along with kids from Triway, compete every year to see who can collect the most. This was a fun way to cap off this year’s endeavor.

“All the food that we got is going to East Newton United for making Thanksgiving baskets for families that can’t. We made 80 baskets for them,” said Halle Cook, Granby Student Council President.

The school collected more than 1,000 items, and 706 were boxes of food.