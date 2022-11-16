JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A report released Wednesday from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway revealed a shocking amount of fiscal violations from a town in Newton County.

“Numerous concerns” were outlined in the state auditor’s report of Fairview’s operations, earning the city the lowest possible rating of “poor.” The audit was initiated by citizens of Fairview who signed a petition in 2021.

Some of those issues included overpayments to a former city clerk, the improper spending from the city’s trust, and several conflicts of interest involving a former mayor’s businesses.

The former city clerk’s timecards and payroll checks written to her were found to total more than $3,300 in overpayments from January 2020-March 2021, according to the report. She also issued these payroll checks more frequently than required by city code, signing nearly half herself.

As for the trust, Fairview was found to have spent $120,000 of restricted funds – $86,000 for the purchase of two local buildings and almost $34,000 for well pump repairs. Trust spending was required not to exceed $50,000 in a year.

The conflicts of interest identified showed that city paid over $17,000 from Jan. 2019-June 2020 to a former mayor’s business when bids were never solicited. The report said the mayor himself signed several checks issued to his business.

The audit delved into more violations seen in the city’s payroll, receipt filing, and compensation of employees. Accounting duties were also found to lack scrutiny as well: “The Board of Aldermen did not have adequate procedures to prepare or monitor city budgets, and city officials had not developed a formal annual maintenance plan for city streets. In addition, city officials did not file an accurate financial report with the State Auditor’s Office or publish semiannual financial statements for 2020, as required by state law.”

A complete copy of the Fairview audit can be found here (PDF).