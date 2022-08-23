DIAMOND, Mo. — Firefighters in Diamond were out in full force Tuesday morning.

There was no fire or accident.

With this being the first week of school for all Diamond Schools, they simply made sure drivers were aware of the speed limit — both in and outside school zones.

Officials say many times people who drive on 59-highway aren’t from Diamond or realize kids are back in school.

“We come out the first couple days of school starting to remind people that school is starting up to watch the kids, because of the crossings and the speed that we need to have reduced for that time but it’s also to benefit the kids to make sure they’re safe getting across the street,” said Diamond Fire Chief Gordon Skogsberg.

Chief Skogsberg said his department has been doing this friendly reminder for the last 10-years.