DIAMOND, Mo. — It will soon be safer for students and guests to enter and exit schools in Diamond. Ground has been broken on new entrances for the elementary, middle, and high schools. The elementary building will include a new double entrance, a large atrium, school offices, and conference rooms. A double entry, office renovations, and conference room will take place at the middle school. The high school will see a new double entry and renovation of the entire reception area.

The school board approved the measures back in June.

“We’re definitely focusing on safety here. This is with the Uvalde situation definitely at the top of everybody’s mind of making sure our schools are safe, but, I knew from the get-go that this, we needed to embrace this as far as a project that we needed to do to open up our entrances, not only for security but for people to be able to get into our buildings and be welcomed and have a place where they can be received into the building instead of having to hang out outside and be squeezed through,” said Dr. Keith White, Diamond Superintendent.

All the construction will be paid for by capital funds saved over a long period of time by the district.