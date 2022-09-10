DIAMOND, Mo. — Hotdogs were on the menu today in Diamond. “The 30th Annual Gem City Days” was full of events and activities – one of those being a hotdog-eating contest. Participants had five minutes to stuff their faces full of hot dogs to see who could eat the most.

Demarcus Cousins won the contest with 10 hotdogs. This was his first contest, but Demarcus came prepared. He came in with a strategy he learned from a famous hotdog-eating champion, Matt Stonie.

“I was thinking, I’m going to come in, use the techniques that I learned from Matt Stonie, which is, you gotta put the hotdog in your mouth first, and then chew up the hotdog and then the bun, get the bun wet and put the bun in your mouth and then swallow,” said Demarcus Cousins, 1st Place In Hot Dog Contest.

“COVID kind of put a damper on things for a couple of years. Last year was a big event and then this year we’ve grown even bigger. You know, people are out and about, we’re having a great time,” said Preston Wright, Event Staff.

Demarcus says the Sonic and Casey’s gift cards he won weren’t quite worth the stomach ache that he had after.