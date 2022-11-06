RACINE, Mo. — After 14 years, a Newton County Highway has been dedicated to a local fallen hero.

A section of Route 43 is now known as the “Firefighter Tyler H. Casey Memorial Highway.”

For about seven miles, the dedicated section of 43 goes from Highway U, just north of Seneca, to Highway C near Foliage Road.

Tyler Casey was a volunteer firefighter for the “Seneca Area Fire Protection District” for four years.

On May 10th, 2008, an EF-4 tornado hit Newton County, and Casey immediately began responding and rescuing anyone in danger.

Casey saved the lives of six people, but sadly, he sustained serious injuries.

He passed away a couple of days later due to those injuries, giving the ultimate sacrifice as a hero.

“As a fire department, we have a term of never forgotten. We hope to always remember Tyler and his memory. And so, that’s why we do this, in memory of Tyler. // The local fire departments decided to get the highway dedicated to Tyler for giving selflessly his life in the line of duty,” Chief Manford Vangunda, Seneca Area Fire Protection District.

Congress approved the Highway dedication in December of last year, thanks to the help of local politicians and community members.