NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — As food prices skyrocket… A little extra help goes a long way when it comes to groceries. That’s the goal for one area program.

Today marked the 35th Annual Newton County Food Basket Brigade near the Newton County Fairgrounds.

Two weeks’ worth of food was purchased thanks to a food collection drive held last week, including several monetary donations.

The food was handed out to 825 families, some waiting in line for several hours.

The Newton County Food Basket Brigade’s grocery distribution takes place each year during the third week in December, a time when families need staple food items the most.

All 825 families went home with two large bags of much-needed grocery items.

“We try to provide them with two weeks of food during the December period when you’ve got taxes and Christmas and everything going on, it just helps them divert the money they would be using for food and to do something else with it,” said Gary Moon, President, Newton County Food Basket Brigade.

Food didn’t just go to those who showed up to the distribution facility today.

The Food Basket Brigade delivered bags of groceries to nearly 300 home-bound families in Newton County.