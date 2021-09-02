Newton County man volunteers to help fight fires in Nevada

SPARKS, Nv — Hurricane Ida has received a lot of attention over the past week, and deservedly so.

But in the western part of the country, wildfires continue to burn.

A southwest Missouri man is in the midst of a two-week deployment, volunteering for the American Red Cross.

Kim Mailes, from Newton County, is serving as a public affairs specialist at a shelter inside the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Nevada.

It has the capability to house about 500 people a night. The organization has been operating in wildfire-affected areas for months, and could always use more volunteers.

“You can do everything from logistics, to warehousing, to sheltering, giving people a hug, to setting up a cot, feeding, public affairs, government operations; there’s all sorts of different jobs to do, and I would point out that 90% of Red Cross staff are volunteers,” said Kim Mailes, Red Cross Volunteer.

