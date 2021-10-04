Newton County man raises money for children with cancer by auctioning carefully-crafted wooden flag

JOPLIN, Mo. — In tonight’s dose of good news… A Newton County craftsman is using his skills to help kids with cancer.

Lee Hall created a three by five foot wooden flag — a custom project designed to help “Camp Quality”. It’s actually the second time he’s tackled the project, which was so complex — his wife told him it was too stressful to repeat.

But hall said it was worth the time and effort to help others.

“And a man said, if you’ll do an online auction , I’ll start the bidding at 500. And from there it just went crazy,” said Lee Hall, Flag Craftsman.

Matt Hymer of Joplin won the auction for the flag. He originally bid four thousand dollars, but decided to add another thousand to the total since the money was going to such a great cause.