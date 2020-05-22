Newton County Man Pleads Guilty to Meth Conspiracy

Faces at Least 10 Years in Prison

A Newton County man pleads guilty for his role in a conspiracy to distribute meth.

30-year-old Nathen Libertus, of Stella, made the plea in federal court this week. Libtertus has been arrested 4 times by officials in Newton County and Barry County between April of 2017 and January of 2019.

In almost all of those arrests, officers found cash, meth and materials to distribute meth — as well as other drug paraphernalia.

He is now facing a minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole — up to a life sentence.

A date for his sentencing hearing is not yet scheduled.