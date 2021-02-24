Newton County looks at broadband needs

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — High speed internet in Newton County — a local representative with the National Association of Counties met with various county leaders Wednesday about the need in the community.

A representative with the association spoke with the health department, police department, school district, and other county officials about why broadband internet is needed. They all talked about how it helps rural areas that don’t currently have a signal, make emergency phone calls or doctor’s phone calls.

It could also make the community a more attractive place to live by offering broadband internet. Plus, the technology could help students with online learning, as well as employees whose jobs require the internet. The focus of Wednesday’s discussion was especially on those living in Seneca, Diamond, and Stella.

Bob Dixon, Spokesperson, said, “To be able to talk to my neighbors in Newton County and it being hosted by the Newton County Commission, it’s been a tremendous help to be able to take this back to the National Association of Counties and be able to you know help put together good task force report.”

Since this is still in the early phase, the National Association of Counties hopes to have more community meetings to further discuss broadband internet in the area.