Newton County Library will now have free Wi-Fi for residents

STELLA, Mo. — There is a new way for Eastern Newton County residents to have access to internet service.

With the help of an $11,000 broadband grant, the Newton County Library in Neosho was able to purchase Wi-Fi hotspots.

Some of them can be checked out at the library right now, but Carrie Cline wanted to save a few for all of Eastern Newton County residents who don’t have access to internet.

The hotspots are LSTA provided so they have filtering on what people can access while on the internet, there is no password, and the Wi-Fi is free of charge for all residents.

This will provide signal for phone calls and have internet access for classes.

Carrie Cline Library Director, says, “Just because you live in a rural area does not mean you should be restricted in what you are able to do.”

Locations for the hotspots are at the senior center in Stella, Fairview at the community center, one is at the country cupboard in Stark City, and a few in Diamond until next fall.