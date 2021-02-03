Newton County library seeking bids

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Neosho Newton County library is requesting bids for their newly acquired building.

The library currently owns the vacant first community bank that is next to the chamber of commerce. There wasn’t enough administration room so a section of the staff will be moved to that building and have a book drive-thru. With more space, there was still work that needed to be done. The library is currently taking bids to restore the wood trim on the outside, as well as other renovations.

Carrie Cline Library Director, said, “We’re excited because I know a lot of people really, 2020 was a terrible year for them and it wasn’t great for anybody but in 2020 my library grew we experienced a lot of growth, we experienced a lot of changes and they weren’t bad changes and I’m excited by the direction we’re going in.”

All bids will be due February 16th.