Newton County landowners demanding answers about water runoff from Missouri Walnut.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Some Newton County land owners are crying foul over tainted water causing issues on their property.

Problems range from dead vegetation to problems with fish and cattle.

Jack Hubbard, Land Owner, said, “I’m not willing to tolerate this on my farm.”

Land owner Jack Hubbard is concerned about dead grass and a tainted pond meant to water cattle.

He’s complained to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, telling them storm-water runoff from the company Missouri Walnut is traveling off of their property, causing problems for his land and several neighbors.

“And this pond was full of fish – and they’re all dead and gone now. And Missouri Walnut has no right to put that stuff out on private property.”

Tina White, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Manager, said, “We’ve seen some discolored water leaving the property which is a violation of our general water quality criteria.”

They believe the problem lies with a substance called juglone – which is a naturally occurring chemical compound found in walnut trees.

The plant just West of Neosho has storage to contain some storm-water runoff.

But Hubbard says he’s been told the company plans to plug the discharge pipes and pump out the holding basin filled with black process wastewater, then haul it offsite until there’s a permanent fix.

“This is an important issue to the area.”

A spokesman for Missouri Walnut said, “We are allowed to continue operating under the existing permit as our application for renewal was received by their office within the required time.”

DNR workers have extended the public comment period on plant’s application to renew that permit until February 4th.