Newton County joins in on National 4-H Week activities

Youth, parents and alumni across the country are celebrating everything 4-H this week, including Newton County.

Its National 4-H Week and this year’s theme is called “Inspire Kids to Do” — highlighting how 4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences.

The University of Missouri Extension 4-H is adding some fun to the national holiday by participating in several activities. On Tuesday, 4-H hosted a county-wide party with hay rides and a bonfire. Friday, the club is encouraging others to help someone in need for Commuity Service Day.

“The goal is to just publicize it and get folks interested, and we do have probably 8 to 10 youth families that have already joined this year in Newton County,” explained Mike Coffey with the MU extension.

