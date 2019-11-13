Newton County hosts ceremony honoring veterans

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton county residents honor and recongize area veterans.

The Veterans Day recognition ceremony was held today at the Newton County Courthouse.

County officials honored those who served our country and thanked them for their service.

Several veterans are also county leaders including Neosho mayor William Doubek and newton county district 2 commissioner Jim Jackson.

The guest speaker at the ceremony was retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Pat Andrews.

He spoke about his time in the war and why it’s important for others to know the military didn’t just affect him, but his family too.

“There’s more than red white and blue on that flag that there is some courage, there’s some purity, there’s some loyalty, there’s something to be a citizen that we all fit in and we all have a place,” said Andrews.

The Neosho High School’s Air Force Junior R-O-T-C presented the missing man table and honors ceremony to acknowledge the soldiers that were not able to come home after their service.

“It brings back too much the reality of they didn’t come home and I did.”

“Its my friends. They’re real, they’re people. It’s just not a table setting there, its real people.”

Alan Cook, Newton County district 1 commissioner said, “There’s a lot of pride in speaking and to be able to stand there and to say someone’s name and to recognize them.”

“When they stand up and announce who they are to give an individual and not to pick anyone out but someone that would get up and get a little deeper into the story of their service really hits home and becomes more personal.”