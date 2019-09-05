Newton County home invasion suspect identified

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo.— An individual has been identified as a suspect involved in a home invasion on Tuesday. The suspect was identified as Jason Arthur Duncan.

The Newton County Prosecutors office has charged him with 1st degree robbery, armed criminal action, assault 1st degree and burglary 2nd degree.

Duncan, 34, is about 5’7 with tattoos on both arms. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for him and is following up on all leads.

This comes after an an incident on Highway HH near Fairview Tuesday afternoon.

A resident came home to find an armed man trying to rob their house. The homeowner tried to stop the man with their car and that’s when he shot at them.

