Newton County Health Dept. issues food safety after a flood

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. —

After this weekend’s flooding, the Newton County Health Department is sharing tips on food safety after a flood.

The health department says throw away all food that may have come in contact with flood water. And discard any food handling materials that may have come in contact as well, including wooden cutting boards, and plastic utensils and dishes.

They add to wash all metal pans, dishes and utensils with hot water and one teaspoon of bleach per gallon of water. And to only use bottled water that has not been in flood waters.

If bottled water isn’t available, tap water can be boiled instead.