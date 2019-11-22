NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Food Basket Brigade Kicks off its annual sign-ups.

Today at the Help Center in Neosho county residents came to reserve a food basket for the holiday season.

Each basket is intended to have a ham and a variety of groceries that will last up to 7 to 10 days.

Anyone who is a resident in Newton County and is in need of help for a Christmas meal can apply.

Terry Cook with the Newton County Food Basket Brigade said, “It gives you a warm and fuzzy feeling because I feel like in Newton County when times are tough people reach down to the bottom and pull out that last dollar and give it to their neighbor.”

There are ten more days to sign up.

To participate, you must bring a photo ID, proof of residency, and social security cards for each person living in your home.

Distribution of the baskets is on Saturday, December 21st at the Newton County Fairgrounds.