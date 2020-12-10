Newton County Food Basket Brigade kicks off holiday season

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Food Basket Brigade will be kicking off their holiday tradition.

The Food Basket Brigade’s mission is to help families after Christmas in Newton County. Residents who wanted to donate called the organization to arrange a pickup. Once the food is collected it will be brought back to the Neosho Fair Grounds and sorted. The brigade serves not only Neosho but Seneca, Diamond, Sarcoxie, and Reddings Mill.

Terri Cook, Newton County Food Basket Brigade President, “It’s the most humbling feeling in the world because the people that are involved in this they are the most unselfish people I’ve ever seen and you know they’ll reach down and pull out their last dollar and give it to you. So it’s quite an honor.”

Families can get food on December 15th from 9:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Neosho Fairgrounds.