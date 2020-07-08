Newton County Fair to occur as usual

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The 53rd annual Newton County Fair is expected to go on as usual, starting this week.

Organizers say market shows start Wednesday and everything will be just like normal.

That includes a carnival, food vendors, and events like a pig scramble.

But, those in charge want to still keep everyone healthy and safe, to prevent the spread of covid-19.

Hand washing stations will be positioned throughout the fair grounds, bathrooms will be cleaned every two hours, and door handles will be wiped down constantly on all the buildings.

Bill Thogmartin, VP A&M Society, said, “We’re only allowing so many people in the buildings, you can only go in one way, come out one way. There’s GermX on every barn. Every kid will get a bottle of GermX as they check their animal in. And, we’re just going to try to keep everybody as healthy and as safe as possible.”

The Newton County Fair starts Wednesday at 4 p.m. and lasts through Saturday.

It’s held at the Newton County Fairgrounds in Neosho.