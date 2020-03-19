Newton County Courthouse closes due to virus

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Commissioners closed its courthouse building to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus.

The building itself is closed, but services are still available.

Those with business critical needs are encouraged to contact the elected official by phone.

If you arrive at the courthouse, you will be given a form to complete.

It will ask if you’ve traveled out of the country or have been in contact with a person diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Bill Reiboldt, Newton County Presiding Commissioner, said, “We want to save lives and it comes all the way down to the chain, we just happen to be at the bottom of that chain but if we can minimize deaths in our state and our nation that’s what we want to do.”

Commissioners are uncertain when the courthouse will open again.

Employees are deep-cleaning the building daily.