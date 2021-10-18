Newton County Commissioners say they plan to start paying money owed to Neosho next month after receiving proper invoice

NEOSHO, Mo. — As we told you on Friday — the City of Neosho is suing Newton County when it comes to payments connected to a “TIF” district.

County officials say they will pay the city — but they’re waiting until they’re properly invoiced and others pay, too. They plan on starting the process next month.

Under state law — the TIF Act, it is required for counties to pay their cities regularly. Since 2015, the City of Neosho says Newton County has not done so.

“We’ve told them four times that we will pay, but there’s a certain amount of transparency that needs to take place before we do pay,” said Bill Reiboldt – Newton County Presiding Commissioner.

Because of this, the city decided to sue the county.

“It remains to be seen exactly what’s owed, but that number is not zero. They owe something, and they have a good idea what they should be paying. As I’ve said they paid for over 15 years. From 1999 to 2015,” said David Streubel – Neosho Attorney In Case Against Newton County.

With a lack of money coming in from the county, the city hasn’t been able to go forward with other projects they’ve wanted to do with MODOT grant money.

“It was a 50/50 grant. The city was hoping to use the TIF money to match its 50% of that grant to improve traffic safety,” said Streubel.

Hoping to clear up the mishap, county officials are working on paying the city.

“We’re working on budget now and that will be taken care of in November. We can take care of part of it in November, the rest after January one, 2022,” said Reiboldt.

The court has given the county until November 29th to respond to the lawsuit. When it comes to this fiscal year, county officials say the money wasn’t budgeted.