Newton County Commissioner Bill Reiboldt will not run for re-election next year

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — A longtime southwest Missouri politician says his time in public service is coming to an end.

Newton County Presiding Commissioner Bill Reiboldt doesn’t plan on running for re-election next year. He took office as a county commissioner in 2018 — after 8 years as a Missouri state representative in the 160th District.

He says he sees a dramatic difference in working as a state lawmaker compared to a county elected official — and is looking forward to focusing on life outside of politics. Reiboldt’s term ends in December of next year.