Newton County Commission looks towards 2020

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — 2019 was a busy year for remodeling and road projects in Newton County and commissioners have already started projects for 2020.

The Newton County Courthouse is finishing the remodeling of its commission, county clerk, and collectors offices.

The project took more than a year to complete.

Commissioners are planning to building new bridges and improving 342 miles of road.

Bill Reiboldt, Newton County Presiding Commissioner, said, “Whenever we can approve upon them and the people that travel that’s a plus and hopefully we can accomplish that.”

Reiboldt says the commissioners will announce Newton County’s budget this Thursday.