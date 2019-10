NEOSHO, Mo.–Rain is forcing a local drug take-back event to be cancelled.

The Newton County Drug Coaltion had planned a drug take-back and trunk-or-treat event for Saturday. The group has decided to cancel things over weather concerns.

The coalition now plans to distribute the bags and information on the 31st during the Trail of Treats.

The group will be set up at Wildcat Corner in Neosho from 3 pm until 5 pm.