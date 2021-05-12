Newton County chase ends with bullet holes in Sheriff’s Office SUV windshield

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The suspect in a police chase that ended in a shootout could face charges in two counties over the incident.

The Newton County Sheriffs Office has requested charges of resisting arrest, exhibiting a weapon, and felon in possession against the suspect. On top of that, charges are being requested in McDonald County for first degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action and felon in possession.

This all stems from an incident Tuesday, when authorities attempted to contact a burglary suspect. Deputies say the suspect pointed a weapon at them and fled in a vehicle. He later drove into spike strips laid down in McDonald County by the Missouri Highway Patrol, flattening two of his tires.

Resulting in what was then an off-road pursuit that ended in shots fired. The suspect is currently in a Springfield hospital. His name is not being released pending formal charges.