Newton County bringing telemedicine to schools

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Newton County Commissioners are putting CARES Act funding to use by supporting a telemedicine initiative.

When students in Newton County returned to classes in August, there were some questions.

Dr. Keith White, Superintendent Diamond R-4 Schools, said, “How do we better serve our kids, in this virtual world and what we’re dealing with, but then also how to we connect our students and staff to needed healthcare.”

$380,000 in funding from County Commissioners, helped find the answer–telemedicine.

Bill Reiboldt, Newton County Commissioner, said, “It feels great, we have wanted this for a long time and from my vantage point, I wanted it done yesterday. So it’s good that we’re finally here and it’s October and we thought way back in August, let’s just get this thing going, it’ll be great.

The money will help provide telehealth equipment for all five Newton County school districts. That’s a total of 21 schools.

Renee Denton, Chief Operating Officer, Freeman Neosho Hospital, said, “Telemedicine is going to support our school nurses in keeping kids in the classroom with a diagnosis.

Freeman Health System will supply local providers which will deliver the virtual care, for students and staff, for a low affordable rate.

“So, if a provider is able to see a child who is running a fever, and they actually have an ear infection, then that gives a source to diagnose rather than just automatically assuming that it may be COVID-related.”

School nurses use special medical devices with cameras on them. Allowing providers on the other side of the computer to see inside the ears, throat, or skin to provide a diagnosis.

Lindsey Sweet, Parent, said, “I do feel glad that Freeman is going to be a presence in our school and that they’re here to support our school nurse and they’re not looking to replace our school nurse, they’re looking to work with her.”