GRANBY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Newton County Sheriff is looking for an endangered missing person.

Ryan Silva was last seen in the Granby area near Fortune Teller Road and Hebron Road.

He is a person with autism. Authorities say he also has a nervous twitch and snaps his fingers.

The clothing he is wearing is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Newton County dispatch center immediately at 417-451-8333.