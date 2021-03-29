Newton County Ambulance District sees staff shortages

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Ambulance District is struggling with staff shortages. A new tax initiative would allow them to compete with other local services.

Tony Frazier, Paramedic, said, “When you’ve got agencies that are less than 40 miles away that are making three, four, five dollars an hour higher than you are, that puts a strain on this system here because they want to go work there.”

Newton county’s Paramedics and EMTs are among the lowest-paid in the region. With a lack of students coming out of paramedic programs and other area services able to provide higher wages, it’s a problem the district doesn’t have the finances to solve.

Rusty Tinney, Chief of Newton County Ambulance District, said, “We just can’t compete with other districts that have increased their taxes or hospital-based services or casino-based services.”

That’s why voters will find a tax initiative for the ambulance district when they go to the polls on April 6.

“In 1975, the district was formed at 10 cents per $100 valuation,” Tinney said. “Then, in 1983, an additional 20 cents was voted in, which gave us 35 cents. And that’s what it’s been for the last 38 years.”

Right now the tax levy is just under 19-cents per $100 valuation. While the new tax would be an increase from current levels, Chief Tinney stresses that the proposed property tax valuation of 35 cents per $100 would actually be the same as it was in 1983.

With a 275% increase in calls over the past 30 years, he says the time has come for help from the community.

“We just need the district’s support so we can continue to provide the service that we do,” Tinney said. “There’s days now six ambulances is not enough and if we’re not able to keep the trucks staffed, you may have to wait on an ambulance coming from another city or maybe even another service.”

Tony Frazier, Paramedic, said, “We could use the help and if you care about your community and your responders, vote yes.”