NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

37-year-old Angel Ellen Jarman was last seen in Oklahoma City, OK back on October 27th, 2019.

Anyone with any information about her disappearance or anyone who has any information about where she currently might be, contact Detective Wanda Williams at 417-451-8300.

After hours tips can be reported to 417-451-8333.