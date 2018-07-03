Newton Co. Jail inmate dies in custody

An inmate dies while in custody at the Newton County Jail.

30 year old Forrest Stockton of Noel was arrested on June 29th by Neosho police. Once transported to the Newton County Jail, he was reportedly combative and uncooperative with authorities.

Less than an hour later, Stockton became unresponsive and medical personnel determined he was deceased. He was taken for an autopsy, and while final results have not been received, the preliminary findings indicate a probable drug overdose.