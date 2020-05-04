Newton Co Health Department Releases Updated County COVID Info

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department is providing an update of COVID-19 cases and contact tracing for the county.

At this time, we have had a total of 11 cases of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 reported for the county. We have been able to release from isolation 9 out of the 11 cases, 1 case remains hospitalized, but is improving, and 1 case passed away.

The latest case is travel-related and was tested and hospitalized in another state. He was released and self-isolated at home and has since been released from isolation.

The Newton Co Health Department has monitored a total of 42 contacts related to COVID-19 cases. 40 have been released from quarantine and 2 are currently being monitored and are still under quarantine.

It is still very important that everyone do their part and continue to practice social distancing and maintain 6 feet away from people when in public. Please wash your hands frequently throughout the day, cover your cough and sneezes, and clean frequently touched surfaces. And remember to stay home when you are sick unless you need medical attention. Please notify ahead any first responder/healthcare provider of your symptoms when seeking medical attention.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or call the Missouri COVID-19 public information hotline at 1-877-435-8411