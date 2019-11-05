Newton and McDonald County residents prepare for world’s largest Christmas project

Newton and McDonald County residents are getting ready to participate in the world’s largest Christmas project.

Operation Christmas Child is a project that gives girls and boys around the world a present for Christmas.

KNEO radio as well as other organizations in the Four States area will be collecting shoe boxes filled with various gifts for those who are not able to experience Chirstmas themselves.

The boxes will be sent to more than 10 million children in 166 countries and territories.

The national project will begin November 18th and end on the 24th.

“Some of these children have never had anything given to them and for them not to get a doll or a toy so much, but to even get some writing paper or get something like that or something they never had in their life that they can use and keep using–they will treasure and cherish it forever,” explained Mark Taylor with KNEO Radio.

To find the drop-off location closest to you, click here.