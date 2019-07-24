Woman gives birth at MAPCO gas station with help of manager, strangers

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A stop for chocolate milk quickly turned into a life-changing experience at a Hermitage gas station.

It was Monday morning around 11 a.m.

“Went to MAPCO, grabbed a drink, and all of a sudden, I was in pause. I just stopped because the pain got so bad,” Shelley Stabb said.

But the pain didn’t go away for Stabb, who was pregnant.

“I knew I was about to have him, but I didn’t know it was going to come back fast like it was within not even five minutes,” Stabb said.

At the time, Stephjonie Walters stopped to get gas.

“I went over to pump my gas, and then she’s really started screaming bloody murder,” Walters said.

By the time Stabb made it back to her car, it was ‘go’ time. She was going to deliver her baby by pump number four at that MAPCO.

“She just bent over like, ‘Oh,’ and then walk to the door, and then next thing I know, I heard her scream and we all ran,” said Shirlethia ‘Lee Lee’ Obaraye, the store manager of the MAPCO.

Obaraye led Stabb’s newly-formed team of helpers.

“I guess my mother instincts just popped in, like I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh she’s going to have a baby!’” Obaraye said.

With the big task at hand, Obaryae shut down the store.

“First thing I thought is to make her have her lay down and then call 911,” Obaraye recalled.

Strangers like Walters jumped in to help.

“So I quit pumping the gas, grab the towel out of the car, ran over and helped guide the baby the rest of the way out,” said Walters.

Just a few pushes later at 11:20 a.m., Stabb became the mother to a baby boy.

“Here is Hunter Barton,” said Stabb. “He’s six pounds, six ounces, and he’s doing fabulous.”

A day later, a reunion of some of those who made Baby Hunter’s delivery a success.

“We’ve got MAPCO onesie, a MAPCO sippy cup,” Obaraye said, handing Stabb a gift basket of baby supplies and gifts.

“Little giraffe? Rattle for him? Aww!” Stabb replied.

Stabb said she’s extremely grateful to all those who helped her deliver Hunter.

Her team reflected on the experience.

“I was like ‘Wow, I actually see him come out it was like it was amazing!’” Obaraye said.

“I was shaking, but it was awesome at the same time,” Walters said.

“If they weren’t there, I don’t know what would’ve happened, I don’t know,” Stabb said.