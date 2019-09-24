Woman caught dancing on moving car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman caught on camera dancing on top of a car in Antioch says she was just having fun and didn’t know it was illegal.

The video was captured around 5 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Blue Hole Road.

“I take chances in life because at the end of the day, there’s too many rules,” Myscellent Cox told News 2.



This time the 23-year-old broke the rules in Antioch.

“We were going 20, had my hazard lights on. Wasn’t going too fast.”



Cory Jackson shot video showing Cox dancing, twerking and even doing the splits on top of her moving Mustang.

“We’d been sitting in traffic for 30 minutes waiting on the train, said you know what I told my friend to drive my car, hopped on the car, did my little dancing and you know just having a good time. I’m going to put on a little show, you know I’m in traffic anyway, why not turn up in traffic,” said Cox.

She says her moves came from dancing and cheerleading as a kid and that she didn’t think once about how dangerous it was.

“I have balance and I does it before, so I know what I’m doing.”

Cox says she has danced on a moving car on Broadway downtown before, as well as in Hermitage. She says it was all in innocent fun, but now she knows there could be consequences.

“They said it was a crime and I don’t want to go to jail for being stupid and then I got to get bonded out and I ain’t ever been to jail in my life so why do I want to do that being stupid.”



Metro police tell us a police report wasn’t filed in this incident.