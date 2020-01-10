Titans fans gearing up for big game against Ravens

Behind the scenes with Talia Suskauer, who plays Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some experts said the Titans wouldn’t make the playoffs, but now after beating the Patriots, teams are taking notice.

The Titans won in New England, so why not in Baltimore?

“Everyone says the key is to stop Henry,” said Titans fan Tony McVay. “Well people have been trying to do it all year and look. He still get’s 1500 yards. So think we just have to run, run, run, run.”

Titans fans remain confident after going into a tough atmosphere in Foxboro and beating the Tom Brady led Patriots, now it’s time to take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.



“I mean listen, the last half of the year we had one of the most dominant offenses in the league,” said Titans fan, Salvatore Manfredi. “There are so many stats that back that up and I think it is a

different team with Tannehill. I have been a big Mariotta guy the entire time he has been here, but unfortunately you cant mess with the numbers.”



The Ravens finished the regular season with a record of 14-2.

