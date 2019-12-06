Statements from Vice President and elected Florida representatives regarding the mass shooting at NAS Pensacola

Vice President Mike Pence greets attendees prior to a National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

LIVESTREAM: Nancy Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against President Trump

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – We have received several statements regarding the mass shooting at NAS Pensacola where so far three people are dead and at least 11 are injured. The following statements are from Florida representative Matt Gaetz and Florida Governor Ron Desantis, as well as Twitter updates from the U.S. Navy regarding the situation.

Statement released from Representative Matt Gaetz: “Please pray for our military service members, law enforcement, and other first responders as they work to address the situation.”

Rep. Gaetz released a video response on the incident as well.

Statement released from Governor Ron Desantis: “We are actively monitoring the shooting that occurred this morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are receiving updates from @fdlepio Commissioner Swearingen and offering our full support to law enforcement.”

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted:

Saddened to hear of the horrible shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola & continuing to monitor the situation. Praying for the victims & their families & we commend the first responders for their swift action in taking down the shooter & getting those on base to safety. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) December 6, 2019

LATEST STORIES: