Scenes filmed for upcoming ‘Christmas at Dollywood’ Hallmark Channel movie

Newsfeed Now

by: Elizabeth Kuebel

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

Northwest Florida boy wants to thank 'every cop in America' with donuts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwest Florida boy wants to thank 'every cop in America' with donuts"

Dollywood transforms into movie set

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dollywood transforms into movie set"

Newsfeed Now for November 7, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 7, 2019"

Birmingham backstreet boys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birmingham backstreet boys"

Newsfeed Now for November 6, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for November 6, 2019"

16-year-old runs for office

Thumbnail for the video titled "16-year-old runs for office"

911 calls detail panic after child falls from zip line attraction in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 calls detail panic after child falls from zip line attraction in Lakeland"

Cell phone video of zip line incident that injured 10-year-old

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell phone video of zip line incident that injured 10-year-old"

Zipline video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zipline video"
More Newsfeed Now

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dollywood transformed into a movie set Thursday night. Film crews shot scenes for a new Hallmark Channel movie called “Christmas at Dollywood.”

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel was there and got to interview the film’s stars.

“Dollywood is a magical place, and now especially because of Christmas and the Christmas lights. It’s just beautiful. I feel like it’s a fairy wonderland,” said actress Danica McKellar.

RELATED: Dolly Parton to star in ‘Christmas at Dollywood’ Hallmark movie

East Tennessee’s own Dolly Parton also made her debut at Thursday’s filming. McKellar and co-star Niall Matter praised the superstar.

“Getting the opportunity to meet Dolly Parton has been a dream of mine since I was a child. My family flipped out knowing that I was coming to Dollywood and filming with Dolly today,” Matter said.

“She’s everything that you want her to be and more. She’s gracious, she’s gorgeous, she’s fun. She doesn’t take herself too seriously. And she makes everyone around her feel good about themselves. I don’t know how she manages to do that in about 2 to 5 seconds in meeting her, but she does,” McKellar said.

The pair play love interests in the movie, which airs as part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas.

“Christmas at Dollywood” was actually McKellar’s idea she said, sparked after her children’s book got into Dolly’s Imagination Library.

“I was like, ‘well how about Christmas at Dollywood?’ And she [executive at Hallmark Channel] was like ‘we love it.’ And I said should I go get a writer and producer and come back and pitch it? She said yes and here we are,” the actress said.

The movie has a message Matter said takes a page straight from Parton’s playbook.

“Chase your dreams and never give up on them, I mean that’s something that Dolly Parton has done,” Matter said.

“Christmas at Dollywood” premieres December 8.

RELATED: Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas begins Nov. 9



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories