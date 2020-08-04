Newsfeed Now: Isaias makes landfall; Reporter shares story of recovery

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Isaias made landfall in southern NC early this morning. Isaias has brought 2-5 inches of rain across eastern NC in the past 24 hours, in addition to wind gusts near hurricane-force. KLRT Meteorologist Kristen Kennedy and WCNT’s Kayla Schmidt join to talk about the latest conditions and forecast.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

ROAD TO RECOVERY: Victoria Price, who works at WFLA, revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer after a viewer noticed a lump on her neck. She joins the show to talk about her journey so far.

(WFLA Victoria Price photo)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

MASK TEST: Now that face masks are a requirement in most of the country, many want to know which mask is the most effective. The biology department at the University of Arkansas Little Rock helped our news team put four kinds of masks to the test. KARK’s Claire Kreuz reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SNAKE IN A TOILET: This is something that will send chills down your spine – a Fort Collins, Colorado woman discovered a snake slithering up from her toilet. KDVR’s Kristin Haubrich reports.

Miranda Stewart discovered a snake in her toilet. (Credit: Miranda Stewart)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.