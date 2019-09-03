Newsfeed Now for September 3: Hurricane Dorian weakens; School bans Harry Potter

On Newsfeed Now for September 3, the conversation began along the East Coast. Hurricane Dorian continues to move closer to the U.S. coastline. WKRG’s Caroline Carithers took a look at the latest models. (*Show streamed at 11amCT).

Hurricane Dorian is finally starting to slowly move northwestward away from Grand Bahama Island. At 9 am Dorian was located 45 mi NNE of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island or 105 mi ENE of West Palm Beach FL. Max sustained winds were 115 mph and the central pressure 954 mb/28.17 pic.twitter.com/kHi0HhnwH5 — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) September 3, 2019

MURDER CONFESSION: A teenager who called 911 about hearing gunshots has admitted to killing five members of his family, Alabama authorities said Tuesday. WZDX’s Renata Di Gregorio reports.

HARRY POTTER BAN: A Catholic school in Tennessee has removed the Harry Potter books from its library after the school’s priest decided they could cause a reader to conjure evil spirits. WKRN’s Brent Remadna joined the conversation.

BEYOND THE BADGE: One police officer in Alabama is being lauded for doing more than just serving and protecting the community. WIAT’s Michael Clark reports.

