Newsfeed Now for September 18: Nail salon confrontation goes viral; K-State random act of kindness

On Newsfeed Now for September 18, the conversation began in Louisiana. With over 100,000 views on social media, one Winnsboro father is going viral in a video posted over the weekend. After what was supposed to be a day of fun for his daughter, getting her nails done for her cheer leading event. KTVE’s Brian Briggs reports.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

RANDOM ACT OF KINDNESS: A student at Kansas State University lived out one of the school’s mottos of “students helping students” when he came across a woman who was caught in a rainstorm while going to class in her wheelchair. KSNT’s Avery Osen joined the conversation.

TOUGH ROAD TO RECOVERY: A 9-year-old boy is thriving after surviving a car accident that crushed the left side of his skull. His family chalks it up to oxygen therapy. KLFY’S Megan Kelly reports.

