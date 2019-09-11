Newsfeed Now for September 11: Remembering the victims of 9/11, 6th death due to vaping-related illness reported and a controversial dress code

On Newsfeed Now for September 11, the conversation began with remembering the victims that lost their lives in the terror attacks on this day 18 years ago. Nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the field in Pennsylvania. Chris Pallone gives us a look at the memorial in New York, while WTAJ’s Jordan Tracy gives us a look at the memorial in Pennsylvania.

For the full story, CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

6TH VAPING-RELATED DEATH REPORTED: Doctors and researchers across the country are urging people to stop vaping after six reports of deaths due to a vaping-related illness. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reported Tuesday the person who died in their state is over the age of 50 and had a history of underlying health issues. The person was hospitalized with symptoms that progressed rapidly. KSN’s Krystle Sherrell reports.

For the full story, CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:10 in the video above.

A CONTROVERSIAL DRESS CODE CHANGE: Parents at a Texas school district are outraged, claiming the school board changed the dress code discriminating against African American boys. During the meeting, Randi Woodley addressed Superintendent, Dr. J.P. Richardson, claiming during a one on one meeting with him, he gave her 3 options.

“He told me that I could either cut it, braid it and pin it up, or put my grandson in a dress and send him to school, and when prompted my grandson must say he’s a girl,” said Woodley.

For the full story, CLICK HERE or scroll to 9:02 in the video above.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream every weekday at 11am.