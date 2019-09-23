Newsfeed Now for Sept. 23: Coach suspended by Alabama high school; Border Patrol series begins

On Newsfeed Now for Sept. 23, we got the conversation started in Alabama. That’s where a high school football coach has been suspended after being seen on video roughly handling his son, who is one of the players. WDHN News Director Ben Stanfield was with us to share details.

BORDER PATROL: All week long we’re doing an in-depth series on the lives of people gathered at the US-Mexico border. Nexstar Corporate Director of Digital Content Austin Kellerman dropped in to tell us what the reports will cover.

BLUFF CITY LAW: The new series on NBC premieres tonight. Parts of it were shot on location in Memphis and Arkansas. KARK’s Susanne Brunner went behind the scenes with the cast and crew. She joined the conversation to share her experience covering the excitement surrounding the new show.

HORSES HELPING VETERANS: A unique therapy program for veterans dealing with PTSD is making a difference in Baldwin County. Alabama. Far from the battlefields of Iraq, to a quiet farm, many local veterans are relying on horses to help them better transition to civilian life. Equine Therapy Group’s Kari Whatley joined us to talk about why this kind of therapy brings great rewards.

