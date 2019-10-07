Newsfeed Now for October 7: Olympian talks World Championships; NFL Wedding

On Newsfeed Now for October 7, the conversation began with the biannual Track and Field World Championships. Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris joined Aaron to talk about the competition.

For the full conversation, watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll times:

BACK IN SESSION: The justices are returning to the Supreme Court bench for the start of an election year term that includes high-profile cases about abortions, protections for young immigrants and LGBT rights. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure discussed several of the big cases.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 07:11 in the video above.

GIVING BACK: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is spending the week in Nashville, giving back to families in need. WKRN’s Brie Thiele joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 12:24 in the video above.

A CHIEFS WEDDING: It definitely wasn’t the sound of traditional wedding bells, but two local die hard Chiefs fans made it even better. KSNT’s Tiffany Littler joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 16:58 in the video above.

Don’t forget to watch the Newsfeed Now live stream at 11 a.m. every weekday.