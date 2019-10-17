Newsfeed Now for October 17: Search for missing 3-year-old intensifies; School cracks down on vaping

On Newsfeed Now for October 17, the conversation began in Birmingham, AL. The search for a missing 3-year-old intensifies. WIAT’s Jessalyn Adams breaks down the latest information.

EXPLOSIVE MEETING: Democratic congressional leaders say they walked out of a briefing with President Donald Trump on Turkey after hearing little but insults from Trump. Washington reporter Kellie Meyer joined the conversation.

VAPING CRACKDOWN: As concerns about youth vaping continue to plague the country and the state, one small school district in north Arkansas is doing something about it. KARK’s Tyler Thomason reports.

