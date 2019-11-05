Newsfeed Now for November 5: Cop turns hero; Arkansas police department gets creative

by: Matt Sewell

Newsfeed Now for November 5, 2019

On Newsfeed Now for November 5, the conversation began in Tennessee. A Spring Hill Police Officer is being hailed a hero tonight after pulling 2 suspects from a burning car. The entire ordeal was caught on dashcam video. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joined the conversation.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

BEATING CANCER: When doctors say you only have a few weeks to live… then you kick cancer’s butt…what else do you do? 12-year-old Aiden Hughes went for a ride with a bunch of bikers Sunday to celebrate. WKRG News Director Chris Best went along for the ride.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

